Doing Downtown Right: Upcoming Events in Fargo’s Downtown

School's back in session and things are heating up as the weather cools down, downtown.

As things cool down for the official start of fall soon to come, the students are back in classes at NDSU’s downtown campus and things are heating up with entertainment, dining, shopping and business opportunities in Fargo’s downtown area.

Downtown Community Partnership’s Nicolette Berge sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about upcoming events like the ND Downtown Conference, the big update from Governor Doug Burgum on his Main Street Initiative, and this week’s final chance to participate in this season’s Corks and Canvas. So before you stop in at one of the 20 participating businesses, grab a glass and check out all the fresh new businesses downtown offers, check out the interview with more details, here.

