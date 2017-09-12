Fargo’s Waxing the City Donating Food Truck Profits to Houston Food Bank

Creator and owner of the The Holy Hog donated all of the food ranging from brisket to pulled pork to smoked mac and cheese

FARGO, ND — Waxing the City in Fargo is giving back to the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The business has two sister locations in Houston and staff in Fargo are hosting a Texas barbecue food truck to raise funds.

Creator and owner of the The Holy Hog donated all of the food, ranging from brisket to pulled pork to smoked mac and cheese.

Waxing the City staff helped serve and prepare the food.

All of the proceeds are being donated to the Houston food bank.

“This is why I own a business,” said Waxing the City owner, Kim Linster. “It has always been a love to give. We have a saying. ‘We wax to give.’ We love to help everything and anybody in the community. We don’t turn down a single person. If they need a donation, we give and so this fuels my soul. I love to give and I love to support people who need help.”