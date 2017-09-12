Fire Investigators Release Cause Behind Fire that Destroyed Popular Battle Lake Business

TJ Nelson

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. — The cause of the fire at a popular restaurant near Battle Lake has been ruled “accidental”.

The State Fire Marshal says a dropped or discarded lit cigarette ignited combustible material under a ramp on the east side of Elmer’s Texas Bar-B-Q.

The owner, Rodger Heaton, lived in the basement of the business and was able to escape the fire in the early morning hours of September 1.

Fire crews were called in just before 3 a.m. but the flames were already through the roof.

