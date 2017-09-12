Governor Dayton, Republican Leaders Working with Mediator

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Dayton and top Republicans have chosen a mediator to try to help them out of a constitutional battle.

The two sides have been locked in a legal battle for months over Dayton’s decision to veto the Legislature’s budget.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Friday that Dayton acted constitutionally when he vetoed the funding.

But they said the dispute should be settled outside the courts.

Retired Hennepin County District Judge Rick Solum has been hired to mediate.

The court wants a status report by late September.