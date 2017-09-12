Thinking Green: Bamboo

Is it as green as you think it is?

Bamboo’s being touted as the biggest thing right now in sustainable resources. Besides furniture and flooring, you can also bamboo-based clothes and linens, bamboo countertops, bamboo dishes and kitchenware — and let’s not forget about the good old-fashioned bamboo fishing pole.

But is your bamboo product really as green as you think it is — or as the manufacturer wants you to think it is? Let Danny Lipford explain how to look for environmentally friendly bamboo products, in this week’s Thinking Green.