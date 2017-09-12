Thinking Green: Bamboo

Is it as green as you think it is?
Emily Welker

Bamboo’s being touted as the biggest thing right now in sustainable resources. Besides furniture and flooring, you can also bamboo-based clothes and linens, bamboo countertops, bamboo dishes and kitchenware — and let’s not forget about the good old-fashioned bamboo fishing pole.

But is your bamboo product really as green as you think it is — or as the manufacturer wants you to think it is? Let Danny Lipford explain how to look for environmentally friendly bamboo products, in this week’s Thinking Green.

