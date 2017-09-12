Warren, MN Town of the Week 9-12-17

You Might Like
Father, Grandparents Working Together to Raise Haisley Jo, Daughter of Savanna Greywind
FARGO, ND -- The baby at the center of the Savanna Greywind murder case is home tonight with her father. The court has granted Ashton Matheny, boyfriend of Greywind, full custody of Haisley Jo.…
Minneapolis Police Officer Accused of Sexually Abusing Son's Girlfriend
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A developing story out of the Twin Cities. A Minneapolis police officer is accused of sexually abusing his son's girlfriend. Fifty-eight-year-old David Campbell is charged with criminal sexual conduct as well as terroristic threats. The complaint…
Check Your Financial Information: 143 Million Identities Exposed by Equifax Data Breach
NATIONAL -- One-third of the population of North Dakota may have had their personal information exposed in a data breach at Equifax. The credit reporting company reports more than 248,000 people in the state were potentially exposed. Two million…