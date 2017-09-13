Bobcat Employees Practice the “Doosan Way” Helping Out at Farm in the Dell

The mission at Farm in the Dell is to transform disabilities into abilities

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Doosan Bobcat North America employees are volunteering in their second ‘Doosan Days of Community Service.’

More than 70 Doosan Bobcat employees are volunteering in the metro for different non–profit organizations.

This initiative emphasizes the ‘Doosan Way’, focusing on community and social responsibility in their daily lives.

“That they care enough about the community to let their employees take a day or a half day to go out and help other companies or organizations within the community,” said Bobcat specialist, Tyler Zima,

Some staff members are working at Farm in the Dell and they are raising funds for people with disabilities.

“Now it’s Bobcat people,” said Chris Anderson, who works at Farm in the Dell. “That makes me happy, seeing them helping out.”

“Our whole mission is to provide a center at home and a meaningful and equitable workplace for adults with developmental disabilities,” said David Sigler, a Farm in the Dell Board Member.

The staff from Bobcat is helping to create a work environment to achieve that goal.

“The material and everything is donated, so just getting help from the community and being able to help and help them meet their mission is great,” Zima said.

“Support group that’s not just us helping these adults,” Sigler said. “It really is a community effort to support them.”

Here at Farm in the Dell, Bobcat employees are hopping on equipment and helping them transform a piece of land.

“It makes me really happy and excited,” Anderson said.

In just a day’s work, the adults working at the farm will have access to a meaningful work place.

“We would never be able to get this done if we didn’t have partners like Bobcat,” Sigler said.

Other Bobcat employees volunteered in and around Bismarck, Fargo, Gwinner and Wahpeton.