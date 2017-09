Despite Brain Cancer Diagnosis, Sen. McCain Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

McCain's office says he will maintain a regular work schedule while continuing his treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It seems Senator John McCain is not letting brain cancer slow down his work in the government and for the country.

He was diagnosed with brain cancer in July after having surgery for a blood clot.

McCain, who is 81-years-old has undergone the first round of chemotherapy before returning to the Senate in September.

He is currently overseeing debate on the Defense Policy bill.