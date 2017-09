Fargo Police Arrest Alleged Robber Armed with a Big Stick

He got into a fight with the clerk before fleeing the store

FARGO, ND — A man with a big stick was arrested for trying to rob a convenience store early Monday.

Fargo police say Lucas Kulberg was armed with the stick when he demanded cigarettes at Simonson Station Store on Main Avenue.

On Tuesday night, patrol officers spotted Kulberg riding in a vehicle and made the arrest.

The 20-year-old was taken into custody for robbery.

He has no permanent address.