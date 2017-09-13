Breaking: Heitkamp Announces Run for Re-election

The Democratic Senator made the announcement on KFGO's "News & Views with Joel Heitkamp" Wednesday morning.

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – Senator Heidi Heitkamp is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Heitkamp was sworn in on January 3, 2013, for her first term as a U.S. Senator from North Dakota.

She beat out Republican Congressman Rick Berg by less than 3,000 votes. Heitkamp is up for reelection in 2018.

Republican state Sen. Tom Campbell announced in August that he is running to unseat Heitkamp.

The Grafton farmer was first elected to the state senate in 2012.

Tuesday night, Heitkamp joined President Donald Trump and a group of bipartisan senators to discuss tax reform.

“We had a good discussion and I reinforced that any tax reform bill must support working families and family farmers so they aren’t burdened with debt,” Heitkamp said about the meeting, “and it must stand up for retirees who want to live their remaining years with dignity while also simplifying the tax code and lowering compliance burdens.”

Heitkamp joined President Trump, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven and U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer on Air Force One when Trump made a trip North Dakota on September 6th to talk about tax reform.

Heitkamp is among 10 Democrats in states Trump carried who are up for re-election in 2018. She’s opposed Trump on some issues but has sided with him on others.