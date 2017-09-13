Hornbacher’s Announces New West Fargo Location

WEST FARGO, ND — Hornbacher’s has stores in Fargo, Moorhead and Grand Forks and they will soon open their 9th location in West Fargo.

The grocery store chain will be the first business developed on the northwest corner of Sheyenne Street and I-94.

This location is commonly referred to as the strawberry patch, an area the city has tried to develop for years.

The nearly 61,000 square foot Hornbacher’s will include a pharmacy and a Caribou Coffee.

Mayor Rich Mattern said Hornbacher’s is just the first step in a larger construction plan.

“It’s a win-win again for the city of West Fargo, having a company like that come in, and that whole area will now develop with other stores,” Mayor Mattern said. “That’s the plan, so maybe a gas station, maybe a restaurant along with it, some other retail.”

Hornbacher’s in West Fargo is expected to open fall of 2018.