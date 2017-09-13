LIVE: The Fight To End Type 1 Diabetes

JDRF Hosting "One Walk" to Help Find a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

April Stastny, an ambassador for JDRF, a group working to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes and work for a cure, joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the One Walk in Fargo.

One Walk events around the country help raise awareness for type 1 diabetes and help raise money to find a cure.

KVRR is proud to be a partner in this year’s One Walk.

Stastny talks about how diabetes is an often overlooked disease, even though there is no cure.

The walk is September 24th at Scheels Arena.

Find out more information on how to register and contribute by clicking here.