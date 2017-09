Moorhead Property Taxes on the Rise

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Property taxes are going up for people living in Moorhead.

The 2018 preliminary city budget includes a $35 a year increase on a median value home.

That number could change with County and School District budget changes and adjustments to taxable property values.

The 2018 budget for Moorhead is $82.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million over 2017.

The city continues to see significant growth and economic development which is boosting the costs to deliver services.