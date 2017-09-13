NDSU Volleyball Using Upcoming Road Trip as Learning Experience

The Bison will be in Boca Raton, Florida, for the FAU Invitational

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State volleyball team has had a lot of success at home this season, winning all five of their matches.

Playing away from the Bentson/Bunker Fieldhouse has been a different story, where the Bison are 1-3.

With such a young team — six of the 13 roster players are freshmen — NDSU is using its upcoming road trip to Boca Raton, Florida, as a learning experience.

“Sometimes being away from the school itself allows them the chance to get to know their teammates better and to get to form some new relationships and do some fun things,” interim coach Jennifer Lopez said.

Senior setter Brianna Rasmusson thinks those bonding experiences can help them in matches.

“Everything is new to [the freshmen], and we’ve been here for a while,” Rasmusson said. “So, giving them advice and helping them ease what they’re going through so it doesn’t show over on the court.”

The Bison’s first opponent on Friday is Stetson, with first service at 3:30 p.m.