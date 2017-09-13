Senator Heitkamp Announces Re-Election Bid for 2018

Heitkamp made the announcement early this morning on her brother Joel Heitkamp's radio show

FARGO, ND — Senator Heidi Heitkamp is officially seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Heidi Heiktamp has already spent nearly five years in the U.S. Senate and she wants to continue to serve the people of North Dakota.

She is preparing to jump head first back into some of the projects and plans she’s had a hand in.

“I’m ready and excited to continue the work that we started, whether it’s in energy, agriculture, whether it’s looking at states and strong communities, fighting back against the opioid addiction, making a better life for Native American children,” Senator Heitkamp said. “I mean, all of the things we started, we’re moving forward on. I want to continue this work.”

Heitkamp is North Dakota’s highest ranking Democrat in office.

Her only opponent so far, Republican Tom Campbell of Grafton, said he would be surprised if Heitkamp could win over the people of North Dakota again, especially in a Republican leaning state.

“One thing we’ve gotten with Heidi is mixed votes,” Campbell said. “Several of the last bills she sponsored and voted for they were, I think, against the fundamental core values of the Trump agenda, which North Dakota overwhelmingly supported. So I think I can support and represent the true message of North Dakotans.”

Despite Campbells’ claim, one woman said she’s excited to check off Heitkamp’s name on the ballot come election day.

“I’m super excited that she’s running again,” said voter Heather Kroeker, who lives in Fargo. “I think definitely coming from North Dakota, it’s like a male-run state often. It has been in the past, so I think this is huge just for North Dakota to even have women in government. As someone who has grown up in North Dakota my whole life, I just find that it is super important for women to make these strides in North Dakota and it kind of paves the way for other women.”

The 61-year-old Heitkamp has stockpiled $3 million for what’s expected to be an expensive and hard-fought campaign to keep a Democratic seat in a strongly conservative state.

Heitkamp was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012.

It was a tight race against Rick Berg and she won by nearly 3,000 votes.