Ty Brooks Making Big Moves as NDSU’s No. 3 Back

Brooks has 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns after the first two games
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — After losing King Frazier and Chase Morlock to graduation, North Dakota State had a pretty good idea of who would fill their shoes.

Bruce Anderson and Lance Dunn are the load-bearers from the Bison backfield.

But, another player has emerged strong to help NDSU to its FCS-leading 436.5 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore Ty Brooks scored twice against Mississippi Valley State in the season opener, and tacked on another 39 yards on nine carries against Eastern Washington.

“I think Ty really impressed me on Saturday,” NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said. “He ran inside. He ran for some tough yards. It wasn’t all jet sweeps and wasn’t all perimeter game stuff. He ran north and south and was able to get some tough yards. Lance and Bruce are going to get the lion’s share of the reps, but the more carries Ty gets, the more comfortable he’s feeling.”

The Bison have an open week this Saturday before facing Robert Morris at home on September 23.

