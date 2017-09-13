UND Prepares for Tough South Dakota QB

Chris Streveler passed for four touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards against the Fighting Hawks in 2016

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — As North Dakota prepares for a rematch from last year against No. 23 South Dakota, they are focusing on Coyotes’ quarterback Chris Streveler.

In UND’s thirlling 47-44 double-overtime win, Streveler passed for four touchdowns and also rushed for 96 yards.

His running ability makes him a dual threat that challenges any defense.

“He’s a real concern,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “I think he’s better this year. He’s more comfortable in their offense, from what we see. He was really difficult on us last year, because he hurts us with both his feet and his arm. You know, he’s a real challenge and a handful.”

This year’s game is on the road in Vermillion, S.D. on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.