UND Volleyball Seeking Revenge against Green Bay

The Fighting Hawks are 13-1 on the year

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota volleyball team is tearing through its non-conference schedule.

The Fighting Hawks are 13-1, with the most wins in Division-I, but their schedule hasn’t exactly been back-breaking for the most part.

This weekend, they face a pair of tough tests, with Cal Poly and Green Bay.

“Green bay, they’re good,” UND head coach Mark Pryor said. “I’ll be honest, they kind of embarrassed us last year. It was one of our worst matches that we had. Our kids remember that. There’s a bad taste in their mouth, and I’m kind of like ‘good.’ We need to use whatever motivation we can.”

The Green Bay Invitational begins on Friday.