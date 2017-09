Valley City High School Placed in Lockdown After Spotting Suspicious Male

VALLEY CITY, ND — Valley City High School went into a brief lockdown after a suspicious male entered the school.

Police arrested 20-year-old Lucas Bergenheier of Valley City for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say Bergenheier was told by school staff that a college career day was not open to the public.

A short time later he was seen entering the school from a different door and arrested around 1 o’clock.

The lockdown was lifted after just a few minutes.