Fargo Judge on the Final Step to U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

All Judge Ralph Erickson needs now is a vote in the full U.S. Senate
TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — A Fargo based judge is closer to serving on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary unanimously approved Judge Ralph Erickson to serve on the court.

It is the final step before Erickson’s nomination receives a vote in the full U.S. Senate.

Judge Erickson currently serves on the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota where he has served since 2003.

He was born in Thief River Falls and graduated from college in Jamestown and UND’s School of Law.

Related Post

South Fargo Home Damaged by Fire
Dispute Leads to Alleged Christmas Eve Murder
Local Boy Scout Troops Put Up Flags for Veterans
Family of Six Displaced After Fire Destroys South ...

You Might Like

Fargo Woman Set to Be Released After 400 Days in Jail

FARGO, ND -- A Fargo woman is set to be released from Cass County Jail after serving more than 400 days on a contempt of court charge. Thirty-five-year-old Tricia Taylor's contempt conviction was reversed on appeal to the North Dakota…

High Risk Sex Offender Living in Enderlin

ENDERLIN, ND -- A high risk sex offender with convictions in Burleigh, Stutsman and McIntosh counties has moved. Authorities say Franklin Crone II is living at 5303 136th Avenue Southeast in Enderlin. Crone was convicted of child abuse and neglect…