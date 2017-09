High Risk Sex Offender Living in Enderlin

Police say Franklin Crone II is living in Enderlin

ENDERLIN, ND — A high risk sex offender with convictions in Burleigh, Stutsman and McIntosh counties has moved.

Authorities say Franklin Crone II is living at 5303 136th Avenue Southeast in Enderlin.

Crone was convicted of child abuse and neglect and corruption or solicitation of minors.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life.