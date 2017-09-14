75 Immigrants Reach Milestone, Become New Americans at MSUM Ceremony

It's a day Zsofia Barandi has waited for more than four years

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Each year, about 700,000 people become naturalized in the United States.

Becoming a New American is a very important milestone in an immigrant’s life.

“It’s an emotional day,” Barandi said.

She said it is the start of a new beginning.

“I’m very excited and I’m honored to be a citizen now,” Barandi said. “It’s been a long journey and I’m very proud to be here today and go through this ceremony.”

Barandi is not alone.

At MSUM’s Naturalization Ceremony, 75 New Americans were honored and recognized by the United States District Court, District of Minnesota.

“This was my dream, so I am very happy to become citizenship,” said Najeeba Odeesh Boolah, who came from Iraq.

More than 20 countries are being represented by those receiving their citizenship.

They all started with different identities but now, they can all call themselves Americans.

Barandi said it was her choice to move to the U.S from Hungary, while her family stayed behind.

Others at the ceremony say they felt unsafe in their home countries.

“It is very, very difficult and dangerous life,” Boolah said. “I came with my family to United States to start a beginning, a good life, safe life for me and for my family.”

For many of these families, the process to obtain citizenship is worth this moment of celebration.

“Such a long waiting time,” Barandi said. “It was just such an exciting feeling for me and my whole family.”

Barandi said the ceremony is serving as a reminder of the freedom and opportunities available in this country.

“I would like to continue my dreams here and build my future here with my husband,” Barandi said.

Throughout the last decade, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services has welcomes more than 6.6 million naturalized citizens into the country.