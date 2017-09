Fargo Man Arrested for Breaking into a Home

The homeowner was inside at the time

FARGO, ND — A man was arrested for breaking into a house in the 700 block of 11th Street South in Fargo late Wednesday night.

The homeowner called 911 to report a burglary in progress, and told authorities a man had kicked in a door and was throwing things around.

The suspect was already outside when police arrived and ran.

35-year old Daniel Wylot of Fargo was caught and arrested not far away.

He’s facing charges of burglary, refusing to halt and an outstanding warrant.

Police said it appears the break-in was random.