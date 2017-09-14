Fargo Officers Attend Funeral for Slain Wayzata Officer

Officer William Mathews died at the scene of a crash on September 8th
WAYZATA, Minn. — A Minnesota community coming together to say goodbye to a fallen officer.

Wayzata police officer Bill Matthews was killed after being struck by a vehicle last week on the highway while he was removing debris.

54-year-old Beth Freeman has been charged in Matthews’ death.

Investigators said she had been on her cell phone and was under the influence of drugs when she struck Matthews.

Thousands of law enforcement officers were in attendance including four officers from the Fargo Police Department.

