Local First Responders Training for Community Wide Disasters

Responders got the call, secured the area, and notified the people affected by the "pretend" gas leak

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Although you never know when an emergency will strike, you can never be too prepared.

Clay County Emergency First Responders and community partners simulated a mock gas leak in the Moorhead Country Club area as part of a first responder preparedness exercise.

An emergency operation center was also established to relay important information updates to the public.

“It’s important to have events such as this, whether they’re annually or however we can do it and we vary the different incidences that we would respond to,” said Lt. Tory Jacobson, who is with the Moorhead Police Department.

The event allowed first responders to practice their response and to become more acquainted with community partners who they will work with in these situations.