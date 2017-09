ND Judicial District to Swear in First Female Judge

Cherie Clark has been a prosecutor in Fargo since 2006

BISMARCK, ND — History will be made when a new judge takes the oath in the Southeast Judicial District on Friday.

Cherie Clark will be sworn in as the first female judge in the district.

Clark was appointed by Gov. Burgum.

She has been a prosecutor in Fargo since 2006 and previously worked in the Otter Tail County, Minnesota attorney’s office.

Clark was nominated following the retirement of Judge John Greenwood.