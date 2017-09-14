North Dakota Firefighters Rescue Survivors of Collapsed Building…It’s Only a Drill

The chief said a Sioux Falls building collapse which killed one person last December is one of many reasons this training is important

FARGO, ND — Firefighters from Fargo to Minot are saving people from a collapsing office building as part of a simulation.

Before getting a taste of the action, crews set up obstacles which will simulate a partially collapsed building.

It’s the culmination of eight days of training to prepare them from natural disasters or other structural issues.

Seasoned firefighters experienced with real rescue operations will teach younger crew members hands on as they save the five “trapped” office workers.

“We have natural disasters and natural gas and all those kinds of things in any community in North Dakota,” said Fargo Fire Chief, Steve Dirksen. “Having this training provides us an opportunity to practice, hone skills and make an effective rescue.”

