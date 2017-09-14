Senator Franken Introduces New Legislation to Help Rural Communities in Minnesota

Franken said that every day the nation's farmers have our backs and he believes we need to have theirs as well.

MINNESOTA — A new package of legislation has been introduced by Senator Al Franken that supports farmers, producers and rural businesses in Minnesota.

This proposed change would help them deploy more renewable energy projects and cut energy costs.

In Minnesota, one in every five jobs is tied to agriculture and he said that means the economic health of the state depends on farming.

“We have to make sure there is a safety net,” Sen. Franken said. “So our farmers, our ranchers, all of our producers, can continue to farm, can continue to produce.”

Sen. Franken said his measure will support rural jobs, help cut energy costs and support farmers and producers investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.