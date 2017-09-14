Senator Heitkamp Suspicious of Equifax Data Breach After Rumors of Potential Insider Trading

There are claims that officials with the company sold over $1.5 million in company securities within days of announcing a cybersecurity breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Heitkamp wants federal investigators to look into Equifax.

Heitkamp is one of 37 senators who signed a letter that urges the Justice Department and federal regulators to investigate potential insider trading.

“The first thing we see is an inadequate response to the breach,” Sen. Heitkamp said. “Then we learn that three executives with this company thought that selling, between the time that they knew about the breach and the time the public knew about the breach, that what they ‘oughta do is sell some of their stock. This is exactly why people don’t trust major organizations who do this.”

The data breach could compromise the personal information of up to 143 million Americans, including 248,000 North Dakotans and 2 million Minnesotans.