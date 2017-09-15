Melinda’s Garden: Composing Your Compost

A post about compost.

The heavy-duty gardening season is winding down for the season here in the Upper Midwest, but there are some tricks you can still pull out of your sleeve to keep your gardening skills up to scratch. No matter what time of year it is, composting is worth giving a try, since it keeps biodegradable waste out of the landfill and keeps your yard beautiful with extra nutrients for your plants.

There are some things, though, that don’t belong in the compost pile. Let Melinda Myers show you what gets the green light and what doesn’t in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.