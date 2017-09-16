CDC Issuing Brucellosis Warning to North Dakotan Consumers of Raw Milk Products from K-Bar Dairy

Detroit Lakes' Zorbaz Cancels LIVE Music Indefinitely
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- The next time you visit Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, you may miss out on seeing some LIVE music from your local bands. Neighbors say Zorbaz has been so quiet the…
NORTH DAKOTA — The CDC is warning people in several states, including North Dakota, who may have consumed raw milk or raw milk products from a North Texas dairy farm.
CDC officials are issuing a Brucellosis warning after two cows tested positive for the bacteria at the K-Bar Dairy in Paradise, Texas.
They are warning consumers from North Dakota, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Ohio and Tennessee after at least one person reported getting sick after eating non-pasteurized products from June through August 7.
They are asking people who may have been in contact with these products to see a doctor and take antibiotics.
Brucellosis can cause symptoms similar to the flu, but have long-term complications like heart problems and meningitis.