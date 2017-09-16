CDC Issuing Brucellosis Warning to North Dakotan Consumers of Raw Milk Products from K-Bar Dairy

NORTH DAKOTA — The CDC is warning people in several states, including North Dakota, who may have consumed raw milk or raw milk products from a North Texas dairy farm.

CDC officials are issuing a Brucellosis warning after two cows tested positive for the bacteria at the K-Bar Dairy in Paradise, Texas.

They are warning consumers from North Dakota, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Ohio and Tennessee after at least one person reported getting sick after eating non-pasteurized products from June through August 7.

They are asking people who may have been in contact with these products to see a doctor and take antibiotics.

Brucellosis can cause symptoms similar to the flu, but have long-term complications like heart problems and meningitis.