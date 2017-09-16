Chick-fil-A Hands Out 3,500 Sandwiches to NDSU Students

Fargo will get its own chain restaurant in January

FARGO, ND — NDSU students had the chance to preview what it’s like to have Chick-fil-A in Fargo.

The popular fast food chain passed out 3,500 chicken sandwiches at the university.

Grand Forks will open North Dakota’s first Chick-fil-A in less than a month and Fargo will open their location in January.

The chain has selected Kimberly Flamm from Indianapolis to be the franchise owner of the Fargo location.

“I’m really excited about having one in the Midwest,” Flamm said. “I think the values of the Midwest align with what Chick-fil-A is all about. Also in Fargo, everyone is excited about Chick-fil-A. This town needs a Chick-fil-A.”

Flamm has been working at Chick-fil-A since she was 16.

The Fargo location is currently under construction in the old TGI-Friday’s lot near the West Acres Mall.