Concordia Clobbers Bethel 31-7

The Cobbers improve to 3-0 on the season

MOORHEAD, Minn. (BETHEL ATHLETICS) — Bethel University’s football team traveled to Moorhead, Minn., Saturday afternoon for the 2017 MIAC opener against No. 23-ranked Concordia College. The Royals (0-3, 0-1 MIAC) gave the Cobbers a scare early as they led 7-0 after the opening frame, but 31 unanswered points propelled Concordia to their third straight victory.

The second half belonged to Concordia as they posted one touchdown in the third quarter and two in the fourth, while holding the Royals scoreless in the final 45:19.

Chad Johnson finished the game with 191 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Cobbers.