Detroit Lakes’ Zorbaz Cancels LIVE Music Indefinitely

the restaurant and bar has its 2 a.m. liquor license suspended for three days

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The next time you visit Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes, you may miss out on seeing some LIVE music from your local bands.

Neighbors say Zorbaz has been so quiet the past few days that it’s like a morgue.

The complete opposite of its typical atmosphere.

“It seems like a party is going on during the summer before Labor Day, just about every day,” said neighbor Mike Knudson. “I enjoy the live music.”

Neighbors like Mike Knudson will have to go somewhere else to find LIVE music now.

After three noise complaints that violated the Detroit Lakes city noise ordinance, Zorbaz has canceled their LIVE music indefinitely.

The punishment is a three-day suspension on their 2 a.m. liquor license, meaning they cannot serve alcohol after 1 a.m.

“City council can take any action on any city issued permit so any city issued permit includes their liquor license,” said city administrator Kelcey Klemm.

Zorbaz has been a well known restaurant and bar in the Detroit Lakes area since 1969.

It’s been a hotspot for tourists and locals because of how close it is to the beaches and popular tourist attractions. The city says their intention is not to harm the business.

“The idea of the noise ordinance is really intended to be a compromise between the rights of the residents in the neighborhood and also the needs of the business to have a successful business in town,” Klemm said.

That’s why some say Zorbaz could be taking it too far.

“I can understand if they’re violating the ordinance, then they’re going to be reprimanded,” Knudson said. “But I think they are maybe pulling back more than is necessary.”

KVRR reached out to Zorbaz management, but they had no comment.