Heading South for Garth Brooks Concerts? Here’s Your How-To Guide

The first of nine Garth Brooks Concerts kicks off Friday. KDLT News' Jill Johnson fills us in on what we need to know

SIOUX FALLS, SD — One of the best known country singers of all time is about to make history at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The first of nine Garth Brooks concerts kicks off Friday.

There are a lot of activities happening in Sioux Falls to welcome him and Trisha Yearwood.

In the next two weeks, the Denny Sanford Premier Center will see more than 10,000 people.

Officials want to make sure Garth Brooks and his fans have the best time possible.

“The better their experience is when they come to our building, then the more likely that promoter or that artist, manager will want to come back,” said Rick Huffman, who is with the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

They want fans to be prepared…starting with the basics.

“Double check your tickets and make sure that you’re coming to the right show. That can happen,” Huffman said.

In an effort to curb reselling, some paperless tickets were issued for each concert.

People with those need to bring their id, credit cards, and any guests they bought the tickets for.

“Their credit card will be scanned and will kick out a little receipt that will have a barcode and your seat numbers,” Huffman said.

For dates with one show, doors open at 5:30 and for those with two shows, they open at 1:30 and 6.

“We’re going to evacuate the building and then we’ll let the folks who have tickets for the second show come in,” Huffman said.

There are free shuttles available.

Stellar Limousine will run back and forth from the north parking lot of the Fairgrounds to the Premier Center.

“We’re going to start a couple hours before each show,” said Tom Olson, who is a co-owner of Stellar Limousine. “We will be there in between for the transition between shows, which could be very interesting, and then we’ll also be there after the show for about and hour-and-a-half after it lets out.”

The Sioux Falls Arena will host a pre-party each concert day and start at 4 p.m.

Downtown Sioux Falls will have their own bashes on both Saturdays.

Food trucks will be set up at 8th and Railroad Center and shops will also be open and Stellar will have one 14 person shuttle there.

“We are completely booked for every show,” said Ann Olson, co-owner of Stellar Limousine. “You wish you had more to offer because those people who call in are so excited, you know, it’s a big night for them.”

The obvious things like drugs, weapons, food or beverages are not allowed into the concert, as well as professional cameras.

If you are a Garth Superfan, you can bring a sign but they just can’t be too large and can’t have a stick attached.

Nothing larger than a 13 by 15 inch bag or purse will be allowed into the Premier Center.

They will be searched as you go through the metal detectors.