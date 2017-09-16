NDSU Volleyball: The Bison Come Out On Top In FAU Invitational

NDSU improves to 9-3 on the season

BOCA RATON, Fla. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State rattled off three straight points on a pair of kills from Bella Lien and another from Gelzinyte to take the set and a 2-1 lead in the match.

NDSU outhit Florida Atlantic .188 to .157 in the match and held a 12-7 advantage in team blocks. Emily Halveson and Allie Mauch each had six blocks, while Lien collected five.

Purnell pocketed 33 digs to reach 30-plus for the first time this season and eighth time in her career. She led the Bison with three service aces. Abbi Klos came up with a career best 16.

Rasmusson directed the offense with 40 assists. Rasmusson added 15 digs, four blocks, four digs and a pair of aces.

Reid led FAU with 14 kills, while Sydney Kam had 10. Ivone Martinez recorded 47 assists and 11 digs. Alex Cardona came up with 25 digs and collected three aces.

North Dakota State struck for a season-high .410 hitting percentage to speed past Savannah State (2-8) in Saturday’s final match. Lien connected for a match-high 10 kills and hit .444. Alex Erickson and Halverson followed with seven kills. Halverson had a match-high three blocks.

Rasmusson finished with 30 assists and six kills. Klos had a match-high eight digs. McGowan and Klos each had three aces.