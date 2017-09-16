One Complaint Issued Against Former Sheyenne Teacher who Resigned Over Relationships with Former Students

WEST FARGO, ND — A representative with the Educational Standards and Practices board says only one formal complaint was put in for a West Fargo teacher accused of having sex with a student.

Rebecca Pitkin tells us Doster will have 20 days to respond the complaint when she gets it in the mail.

From there, the board will have a hearing for Doster on either September 19th or October 12th.

Doster will not be present at these meetings.

Doster resigned from Sheyenne High School after she was accused of drinking with her former students and having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Doster has not been charged with any crime relating to her resignation.

The school district received glowing recommendations about Doster’s teaching background in 2014 before she was hired.

We reached out to Doster for comment but she would not come to her door and would not answer her phone.