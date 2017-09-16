People of Buffalo Asking Supreme Court to Reconsider Approval of Hog Farm

The state Supreme Court approved the company's $15 million Hog Farm which would be built about a mile from Buffalo

BUFFALO, ND — Landowners in Buffalo are asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider their approval of a hog farm.

“What bothers me the most is they didn’t do their homework,” said Lee Frasse, who lives in Buffalo. “If this was supposed to be a great thing, why didn’t they come out publicly and talk about it? They had to sneak their way in and hope it gets passed. That was a joke.”

That was what Frasse told us when we interviewed him on September 4th.

He is one of many “Concerned Citizens of Buffalo,” a group in a legal battle with Pipestone holdings.

Neighbors say the plot of land was secretly sold to Pipestone by a Buffalo man.

The concerned citizens believe excess manure from the farm would severely harm their water supply, environment and property values.

Many of the concerned citizens tell us, “the fight is not over,” and will keep up the legal battle for as long as they can.