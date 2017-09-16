Rheault Farms Celebrates the Start of Fall With Pumpkins and Hayrides

Barrel train rides will be offered starting next weekend

FARGO, N.D. — You can celebrate the fall season with face painting, a pumpkin patch and hayrides at Rheault Farms’ Fall Festival.

Admission to the farm is free for the event, but they do charge $5.50 for certain arts and crafts.

The festival is open this weekend and next weekend from 10 am-5 pm on Saturday and noon-5 pm Sunday.

Organizers tell us it doesn’t matter how old you are, saying there’s something to do for the whole family.

“It’s just family time. They want to be together, it’s a great time for grandmas to come out with grandchildren, aunts to come with their nieces and nephews,” said Carolyn Boutain, director of cultural activities at the Fargo Park District. “It’s an all-around good time for everybody. You can plan on the playground and it’s all ages. You’ve got your under two all the way to 82.”

Barrel train rides are a new addition to the festival but are only offered next weekend.