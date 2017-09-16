KVRR, Salvation Army, Hornbachers Collecting Winter Coats, Hats and Mittens for F-M Families

Children's coats size 6-12 are what the organization needs the most

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The leaves are changing and the air is cooler, which means it’s time to pull out that jacket.

The Salvation Army is holding their annual fall drive to collect winter coats, hats and mittens for families in the metro.

Last year, they collected nearly 1,600 coats and the Salvation Army says they hope to collect even more this year.

There is also a special need for kids coats sizes 6-12.

“Especially with recess held outside and kids like to play outside in the snow,” said Julie Rivenes, Salvation Army volunteer. “They coats can get torn and get worn out and we really need to make sure the kids in this area are prepared for winter.”

You can drop off donations to any Hornbacher’s location or at KVRR now through September 24th.