Valley City State Brings Home Paint Bucket Trophy in 43-13 Victory Over Jamestown

Jamestown falls to 0-4 on the season

VALLEY CITY, N.D.– Jalen Pfeifer completed 21-of-25 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns while running for 59 yards and another score as the Valley City State University Vikings defeated the University of Jamestown 43-13 in the 118th meeting between the schools.

The win also brought the Paint Bucket Trophy back to Valley City and gives Vikings a 40-30 edge in the series.