North Dakota Tribal Leaders Seek Justice For Savanna

Letter To Congressional Delegation Approved During Tribal Leaders Summit

BISMARCK, ND — Tribal leaders are calling for action after the murder of Savanna Greywind.

The United Tribes of North Dakota plan to send a letter to the state’s congressional delegation seeking justice for the family of the 22-year-old.

The letter was approved during the recent Tribal Leaders Summit in Bismarck.

Savanna was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.

Her newborn girl was found alive in the neighboring apartment of two people charged in the case.

Her body was found in the Red River.

Among the recommendations in the letter is a task force to reopen cold cases of missing and murdered American Indian women.