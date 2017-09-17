Teen Found Unresponsive Declared Dead at NDSU Dorm

Mental Health Worker is Back Home From Houston
FERGUS FALLS, MN -- It all started when Maryjane Westra's Red Cross training saved her son's life. "My son had a near drowning and it was my Red Cross training in CPR and lifesaving…
FARGO, ND — Statement from NDSU: NDSU police received notification of an unresponsive 17-year-old male at Sevrinson Hall shortly after noon on Sunday, Sept. 17. Emergency medical services was immediately dispatched and life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. There were no apparent signs of foul play and preliminary investigation indicates the deceased was not an active NDSU student. There is no ongoing threat to the campus community. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency. Other agencies involved include the NDSU Police, Fargo Police Department and the Cass County Coroner’s Office.
No name or additional information will be released until the further investigation has been completed.
We will hear from students on KVRR Local News at 9.