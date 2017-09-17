Teen Found Unresponsive Declared Dead at NDSU Dorm

Sevrinson Hall

FARGO, ND — Statement from NDSU: NDSU police received notification of an unresponsive 17-year-old male at Sevrinson Hall shortly after noon on Sunday, Sept. 17. Emergency medical services was immediately dispatched and life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. There were no apparent signs of foul play and preliminary investigation indicates the deceased was not an active NDSU student. There is no ongoing threat to the campus community. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency. Other agencies involved include the NDSU Police, Fargo Police Department and the Cass County Coroner’s Office.

No name or additional information will be released until the further investigation has been completed.

