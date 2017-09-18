Actress Kate Walsh Breaks Silence on Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Surgeons were able to remove the tumor, and she was able to make a full recovery

NATIONAL — Actress Kate Walsh of Grey’s Anatomy and the spin-off series, Private Practice, is breaking her silence over a 2015 diagnosis she never saw coming.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Walsh says doctors diagnosed her with a brain tumor.

She says she did not take her fatigue and other symptoms seriously, thinking it was her busy schedule and not a tumor the size of a lemon pressing on her brain.

She is speaking out and asking people to see a doctor, no matter how small you think the illness is.