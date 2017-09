Ask Danny: Fixing Nail Pops

Short of poltergeists, there's nothing you want less to see coming through your walls.

It isn’t as scary as a ghost popping through the walls of your home, but seeing nail pops come through the drywall is a close second.

Rest assured, however, nail pops can be fixed to look as good as new. Check out this edition of Ask Danny for the full rundown on how home improvement expert Danny Lipford recommends you fix them.