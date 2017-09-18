Case IH Agriculture Awards Fargo Public Schools with $25,000 STEM Grant

The money goes to programs which connect young minds with industry professionals to get them thinking about their future

FARGO, ND — Middle schoolers in Fargo are getting an early step to their future career path thanks to a STEM grant.

Fargo Public Schools is one of five districts in the country awarded $25,000 from Case IH Agriculture.

The STEM programs also give students hands on experience with professional fields of work.

“Those kinds of hands-on projects that really involve real careers and interface with real audiences outside of our schools are what get kids interested in the types of careers they might be doing and really interested in school,” said Jodell Teiken, who is the director of instructional resources. “Why am I in school in the first place?”

After the check presentation, middle schoolers met with engineers to talk about careers.