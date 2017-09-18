Fargo Hotel Guest Robbed, Assaulted

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police say a man was assaulted during a robbery at the Baymont Inn & Suites, 1340 21st Avenue south around 1 a.m. Monday.

The victim was robbed by several men in his hotel room.

Sgt. Shane Aberle says one of the robber’s may have been armed.

They took his wallet and hotel key. At this time it does not appear they knew each other.

The victim needed medical attention but his injuries are not life threatening.

Police do not yet have a description of the robbers.