Jamestown Regional Medical Center Warning People About Phone Scam

JAMESTOWN, ND — Hospital officials at Jamestown Regional Medical Center are warning about a scam.

People are receiving calls from a number claiming to be “Jamestown Hospital”.

But the number is actually not associated with the medical center.

Some of the calls are asking for credit card information others are for vacations.

If you receive such a call, hang up.