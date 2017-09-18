Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch Offering Fall Fun to All Ages

FARGO, ND — With it officially being fall this week, there’s no better thing to do than to go pumpkin picking or enjoy a corn maze.

Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch in Fargo had their grand opening Sunday.

They offer 20 different attractions including pumpkin picking, a ghost walk, a corn maze, and horse drawn carriage rides.

They said they have a variety of pumpkins this year, some weighing over 50 pounds.

The pumpkin patch is also a great place to take pictures with your loved ones.

“We have lots of photo ops, we have a giant sized coach, we have a couple of different giant chairs, and many displays set up with all of the fall decorations,” said Mary Hoglund, one of the owners.

Lil Bitz Pumpkin Patch is open Fridays through Sundays until October 29th.