LIVE: One Walk To Help End Type 1 Diabetes

JDRF Hosting "One Walk" to Help Find a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

Danika Johnson and Rhett Smith, ambassadors for JDRF, a group working to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes and work for a cure, join Adam Ladwig to talk about the One Walk in Fargo.

One Walk events around the country help raise awareness for type 1 diabetes and help raise money to find a cure.

KVRR is proud to be a partner in this year’s One Walk.

The kids talk about how they manage the disease at a young age, and how they still can do things like play sports.

The walk is September 24th at Scheels Arena.

Find out more information on how to register and contribute by clicking here.